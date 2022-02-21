TOPEKA, Kan. — A dog turning on a stove burner Monday morning accidentally started a $1,000 fire in an apartment building, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived around 9 a.m. for a report of a structure fire near SW 5th Street and SW Topeka Boulevard in downtown Topeka.

TFD said when they got there, they found smoke coming out of an apartment building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and did not find any people inside. However, they did find and rescue two dogs in the home, and treated one with oxygen.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental with the fire department saying it was “more likely than not associated with a dog turning a stove burner on.”

The fire caused an estimated $1,000 in damage.

No working smoke detectors were found inside.