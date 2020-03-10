Dog wanted by Overland Park police after biting 5 people hit by car, to be put down

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A dog wanted by police after biting five people two days ago was hit by a car while crossing the street toward animal control, police said.

The biting incident happened near 138th and Lamar St. on March 8, according to the Overland Park Police Department. The dog, a yellow lab, then ran away. It was described as aggressive.

Animal control then found the dog near 135th and Nall on Tuesday, March 10, police told FOX4. However, when animal control called the dog over, it crossed the street and got hit.

Both of the dog’s legs and hips were broken in the incident.

Police said a person in the car got out, but the dog bit that person too.

The dog’s owner has agreed to have the dog put down, police said.