Dogs running off leash at Kansas City’s Loose Park becoming a problem, neighbors say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Neighbors tell FOX4 more and more dogs are off-leash at Loose Park. They worry someone is going to get hurt.

The signs couldn’t be clearer: Dogs must be on leashes at Loose Park.

But dog walker Lindsey Kriegshauser said she constantly sees people violate the rules.

“That puts a big liability on me,” Kriegshauser said. “And I have said to a number of people, ‘This is not my dog. Please step back. I don’t want that liability.’ I did see a large dog running up to some small children just about a week or so ago, and luckily nothing happened.”

A recent post on the site Nextdoor mentions seven dogs not on leashes around 6 a.m. one day last week. It sparked a lengthy discussion amongst Kansas Citians.

The person who posted declined to be interviewed. A nearby neighbor said she had seen the post, and this is all-too common.

“The dogs are off leash, and the owners are not in control of them. They leave waste that the owners don’t pick up after, and they also are infringing on other peoples’ right to use the park without worry of being attacked,” she said.

In the same spot mentioned in that post, FOX4 counted two dogs off leash Tuesday afternoon, which we reported.

KC Pet Project recently took over animal control services for the city. The organization said it’s only received one call on this since March, but they say they have directives in place for future calls.

Kriegshauser hopes more can be done.

“I’d like to see maybe some more patrol,” Kriegshauser said. “I’ve noticed it not just at this park, but I go to a number of other parks, and it just happens to be something that’s a problem that’s citywide.”

To report off-leash dogs, you can call 311 and follow the animal control prompt, go online or use the myKCMO app.

Fines are possible for those who violate the leash law.

