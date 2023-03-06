RAYMORE, Mo. — Many of the 29 dogs seized from a junk filled property in Cass County, Missouri in December of 2022 are now available for adoption or fostering while they receive additional medical care.

It’s taken a while, as many of the dogs had some pretty serious health issues.

After first saying the dogs weren’t endangered the Cass County Sherriff’s office seized them during a December deep freeze.

“I firmly believe these dogs would not be alive if it was not for them having a place to go that day,” Danna Armstrong said.

It’s been nearly two years since the animal advocate Armstrong first visited a rural Cass County property to talk to the owner about dozens of dogs she found living outside. She says many were tethered to junk piles and old cars.

She was able to convince the owner to give up the one puppy that survived the freeze who she called Tommy but remembers his mom left behind.

“She was just tethered and surrounded by garbage in the dirt, “Armstrong recalled.

After first going to a vet where many had frostbite and more than half tested positive for heartworm they were taken to the Humane Society of Missouri in St Louis.

Armstrong followed their care and every video update that was posted.

“I just wanted to see it through to a happy ending. Ever since you met these dogs you have this attachment to them just wanting to see them rescued and not living in the conditions they were in,” she said.

And last week she got the go ahead to foster one of the dogs to adopt, Tommy’s mom Tammy.

The 24 pound Aussie Mix is now 38 pounds and once again back in Cass County. This time inside a home with electricity and seems to be adapting to her new surroundings.

“When you are in the proper environment, treated correctly with regular food and water this is what happens. They get to be the dog that they were meant to be,” she said.

Armstrong and Michelle Brinkoetter, who also led the efforts, have also visited other dogs from the property already in their forever home.

“For anybody, just don’t give up. There’s no voice for these animals in suffering,” she said.

Most of the remaining dogs that were seized have heartworm and will have to undergo six months of treatment before they can be adopted. For that reason it’s easiest for them to be fostered in the St. Louis area where they are now.