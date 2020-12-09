DOJ launches civil rights investigation into Kansas City’s public contracting practices

FILE – In this Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Department of Justice has launched a civil rights investigation into the way Kansas City handles awarding public contracts.

The department said in a news release late Wednesday that the investigation concerns whether public contracting and procurement practices in the city violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The DOJ alleges that publicly available information shows that for at least 24 years, the city has used quota-based “set asides” in nearly 30% of all public contract dollars to favor certain people because of their sex and race and disfavor others.

The DOJ did not name a specific incident or program in the news release, nor did the news release state which groups of people were the alleged target of discrimination. FOX4 has reached out to the department for clarification.

“All government in this free country must treat all persons with equal dignity and respect and without dividing people into racial and ethnic blocs for the purpose of labelling certain people winners and others losers because of their race. The Department of Justice today opened an investigation to determine whether Kansas City, Missouri’s contracting program complies with the United States Constitution and the Civil Rights Act,” Eric Dreiband, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Mayor Quinton Lucas’ office said they are aware of the investigation and will be issuing a statement soon.