Dolly Parton asks legislators to remove bill erecting statue in her honor from consideration

FILE – Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. The Grammy-winning legend’s 1980’s hit “9 to 5” has been flipped by Squarespace, the company that helps users build and host their own websites, for a Super Bowl commercial debuting Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Oscar winner Damien Chazelle of “La La Land” fame directed the spot. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE — Country music icon Dolly Parton has asked Tennessee state legislators to remove a bill that would honor her by erecting a statue of her on capitol grounds from consideration.

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” Parton said in a statement. “I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from know or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.”

Democratic Representative John Mark Windle introduced the bill in January in an effort to honor Parton for her contributions to the state.

Parton founded the Imagination Library that mails books to children under the age of five across the world to improve child literacy and she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University in efforts to help develop the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

“At this point in history, is there a better example, not just in America but in the world, of a leader that is (a) kind, decent, passionate human being?” Windle said in January. ”(She’s) a passionate person who loves everyone, and everyone loves her.”