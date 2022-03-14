CLEVELAND, Ohio. — Tennessee icon and singer announced that she will remove herself from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame considerations.

Dolly Parton posted her announcement on Twitter Monday morning stating that she feels that she has not earned the right to be voted in, tweeting:

Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m every worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on! Dolly

This year’s nominees include Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Beck, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick.

The winners will be announced in May and will be inducted into the Hall later this year.

You can cast your votes here on the official fan ballot where you can vote up to 5 nominees daily.

