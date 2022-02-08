ROLLA, Mo. (KTVI) – Tucked away in a heavily-wooded area just south of Rolla, Missouri, is a wonderfully odd home that has come up for sale in the local real estate market.

This secluded geodesic dome, located on a dirt and gravel road about 60 miles south of Jefferson City might be perfect for an amateur astronomer, a hunter, pilot, or—if one wants to be imaginative—someone preparing for the zombie apocalypse.

The dome was constructed in 2003 but the main and upper floors are mostly incomplete, providing a blank canvas for the next owner. There is a finished basement, complete with a living area, a bedroom, and a bathroom.

Giant triangle-shaped windows allow for plenty of light to fill the main floor of the home. A ladder in the upper level leads to a lookout atop the dome, allowing for perfect 365° views of the surrounding woods.

There are two large outbuildings on the property, as well as a hangar and long grass airstrip

The 173.5-acre property has been on the market for more than 60 days as of this writing. The Matt Smith Real Estate Group is responsible for the listing.