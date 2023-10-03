KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is now in custody after a standoff with the Kansas City police officers on Tuesday morning.

A woman called KCPD around 4 a.m., reporting she was a domestic assault victim and that the suspect was still inside her home, KCPD reports.

Officers responded to her home near 46th Terrace and Bales Avenue to talk to the suspect, but he refused to come out.

Police believed the suspect could be armed, so they backed away from the house and surrounded the area to prevent the man from escaping, according to KCPD.

The investigation into the domestic violence assault is ongoing.