OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A domestic disturbance incident in Overland Park Thursday night leaves one woman injured and multiple people taken into custody.

Police responded to the area of W. 89th and Broadmoor Street just before 8:30 p.m.

The incident was between a man and woman, according to police. The man’s sister got involved and shot her brother’s girlfriend with a BB gun.

According to police, once officers arrived on scene and started to initiate several arrest of the family members, they became upset and resisted the officers on scene.

Several more police officers responded to help.

Police said the woman shot was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to police.

No suspects are being named until formal charges are filed in Johnson County court.