Domestic issue led to crash, standoff on I-35 Saturday

MERRIAM, Kan. — According to Merriam, Kansas police, a domestic disturbance nearby led to a crash and standoff on I-35 Saturday.

Police said the suspect left a residence in the 7200 block of Mastin Street after making statements that they were going to hurt themselves.

After losing control of the vehicle on southbound I-35, the suspect was contacted and they made statements about having a gun.

The situation prompted a standoff.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident when the Overland Park and Shawnee police showed up.