Domino’s delivery driver hit, killed by drunk driver involved in police chase in Sedalia

SEDALIA, Mo. -- He was an innocent bystander hit and killed while doing his job.

Zachary Hancock Bottom, a Domino's delivery driver, was killed by a drunk driver around 9 p.m. Sunday following a police chase in Sedalia.

Authorities said the driver who hit the 27-year-old's delivery car was 26-year-old Westley Reid of Clinton.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy Bell said Reid covered a lot of ground before speeding through a red light.

"This was a wanted individual, had felony warrants out for his arrest," Bell said. "He's in a stolen vehicle."

Henry County Sheriff's deputies spotted Reid in the stolen vehicle Sunday and began a pursuit. They eventually lost sight of him in Benton County.

When the suspect crossed into Pettis County, that's when a trooper picked up the chase down 65 Highway into Sedalia.

"Sedalia PD had attempted to spike the suspect, and unfortunately it struck our trooper's vehicle, disabling the troopers front left tire," Bell said.

Bell said the trooper didn't see when Reid crashed into Zach. As the trooper was cresting a hill, he saw smoke from the impact.

"He saw the debris and the dust and the smoke, soon after," Bell said.

Reid allegedly struck Zach's delivery car and a stationary Pettis County Sheriff's deputy vehicle. The deputy wasn't injured.

Zach was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Reid was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

"It is sad to see people acting that carelessly," Bell said. "Not taking anyone else life for a bigger concern over a stolen vehicle."

Domino's Pizza, where Zach worked, told FOX4, "He will be missed by his coworkers and customers."