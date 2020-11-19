Donate to ‘Sack it for Santa’ and make a difference for a teen this holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The teen years can be challenging, and to be forgotten during the “Santa” season is difficult. Already facing many challenges, these young people often wonder if anyone cares. You can help ensure their holidays are joyous by donating to the FOX4 Love Fund for Children’s “Sack it for Santa” drive.

Due to COVID Sack it for Santa is going virtual this year, which means no red sacks or dropoff locations. But you can still help Santa by making a donation to fill a sack with special gifts just for teens.

Click here to visit the Love Fund’s Amazon Wish List

Click here to make a donation online

You can also donate by texting lovefund to 243725.

After you donate, the Love Fund’s elves will shop and fill a bag on your behalf! Any amount is appreciated, but the fund recommends $40 for each bag.

The Love Fund for Children will identify disadvantaged teens around the city, both in Kansas and Missouri. Then we will make sure that your special sack gets distributed to just the right teenager.