Donations and haircuts: American Red Cross, Sports Clips urge blood donations during pandemic, hurricanes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Red Cross is looking ahead and is urging people of all blood types to donate blood amid rising COVID-19 cases and an active hurricane season.

Sports Clips has joined the Red Cross in trying to get more donations and will send donors a coupon for a free haircut.

Donors who give blood around Labor Day will also receive a 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug.

The Red Cross has seen a 10% decrease in donations although demand continues to increase.

The organization is concerned about the pandemic’s effect on maintaining a consistent supply of blood necessary for patients who need it.