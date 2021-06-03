Don’t forget, free fishing days happening in Kansas this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In the mood to go fishing but haven’t had a chance yet to buy a license or permit yet? Well you’re in luck.

Free fishing days will take place this weekend both Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism says on those days, all residents and visitors in Kansas can fish without a valid fishing license.

All public lands, equipment, length and creel restrictions still apply.

Free fishing days for Missouri will take place the following weekend on June 12 and June 13.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a free catfishing clinic on the Missouri River on June 5 and June 6 in Blue Springs.

Special permits may still be required at some county, city, or private fishing areas. Trespass laws remain in effect on private property.

