KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a year of massive concerts like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and more in Kansas City, you might think 2023 will be hard to top.

But from Bad Bunny to Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo to New Kids on the Block, there are dozens of acts coming to Kansas City in the new year.

There are even new festivals — and plenty of familiar ones, too — for weekends packed with music.

Here are the top shows and music festivals, announced so far, coming to the Kansas City area in 2024:

Winter Jam — Jan. 21

Winter Jam is one of Christian music’s biggest tours, and this year’s headliners are Crowder and Lecrae. CAIN, Katy Nichole, Seventh Day Slumber and NewSong will all join the show as well.

The tour takes over Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on Jan. 21. Tickets are not required, but a $15 donation at the door is encouraged.

Disturbed — Feb. 2

Metal band Disturbed announced in October they’re going on tour in 2024, and that includes a stop in Kansas City.

The band is set to stop at T-Mobile Center on Feb. 2. Tickets are on sale now.

The band will feature songs from their eighth full-length album, Divisive. The multi-platinum group recently completed a 2023 tour that saw record attendance for the Chicago-based band that formed in 1994.

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin & Pitbull — Feb. 17

International stars Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are extending their “The Trilogy” tour to several other cities, including a stop in Kansas City on Feb. 17.

With hits like “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),” “Bailamos” and “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” this show is sure to be a party for fans of Latin music.

Tickets are on sale now.

Subtronics — Feb. 21

After a slew of EDM festivals, DJ Subtronics is bringing his wild performances on tour.

The “Tesseract” tour will “debut all-new stage design and breathtaking visual elements at the 16-show run, organizers said.

He’ll take over Independence’s Cable Dahmer Arena on Feb. 21. Tickets are available now.

Scotty McCreery — Feb. 22

Country music star Scotty McCreery is hitting the road, and local fans will get the chance to see him perform on Feb. 22 at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

McCreery has a list of different opening acts for his shows. Anne Wilson, Greylan James and Noah Hicks will perform, depending on the concert.

Wilson and Hicks will perform before McCreery takes the stage in Independence.

Tickets are now available.

Drake — March 2

Grammy-winning artist Drake announced his “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” in November, and he’s bringing his friend and fellow rapper J. Cole.

The two will come to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center at 8 p.m. March 2. Tickets are on sale now.

The announcement follows the release of Drake’s latest album “For All The Dogs,” which includes “First Person Shooter,” featuring J. Cole.

Fans might expect a couple other songs they’ve done together like “In The Morning” by J. Cole and Drake’s “Jodeci Freestyle.”

TobyMac — March 8 and March 9

Contemporary Christian singer TobyMac is coming to the Kansas City area for not one but two nights this spring.

The Hits Deep 2024 Tour comes to Independence’s Cable Dahmer Arena on March 8 and March 9. Find tickets for night 1 here and night 2 here.

TobyMac will have a slew of friends joining him on tour, including Cory Asbury, Mac Powell, Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick and Terrian.

Bad Bunny — March 26

Global star Bad Bunny is bringing his “Most Wanted Tour” to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. March 26.

His 2024 tour highlights recently released “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” his fifth solo album.

Tickets are on sale now.

Dan + Shay — April 7

Country music duo Dan + Shay is coming to downtown Kansas City in 2024.

The duo, known for hits like “Speechless,” “10,000 Hours” and more, are set to perform at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on April 7.

It’s one of 19 stops on their “The Heartbreak on the Map” tour, which comes from a song on their new album “Bigger Houses.”

The tour will feature special guests Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters.

Tickets are already on sale.

Kane Brown — April 11

Country star Kane Brown is bringing his “In the Air” tour to Kansas City this spring. Fellow country stars Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee will join him as opening acts.

They’ll stop at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on April 11.

Brown is currently one of the top-selling artists in country music, packing out arenas and stadiums and landing multiple hits on the charts. He’s best known for hits like “Thank God” with his wife Katelyn Brown, “What Ifs,” and “Heaven.”

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $5

AJR — April 19

Indie-pop band AJR announced a tour stop in Kansas City in 2024 for their “The Maybe Man” tour.

The chart-topping trio just released their new album of the same name, and they’ll kick off their first-ever arena tour in the spring, hitting 43 cities.

It includes a stop at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on April 19. Tickets are on sale now.

AJR, composed of brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, is known for hits like “Bang!,” “Burn The House Down,” “100 Bad Days” and “The Good Part.”

Greta Van Fleet — May 2

Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet has extended its Starcatcher World Tour, announcing 12 new dates across the U.S. That includes Kansas City.

The band will take over the T-Mobile Center on May 2. Tickets are on sale now.

Greta Van Fleet is made up of the Kiszka brothers — twins Josh and Jake, plus Sam — and Danny Wagner. They’re known for hits like “Highway Tune” and “Black Smoke Rising.”

The Starcatcher tour follows Greta Van Fleet’s Starcatcher album, which was released on July 21 and debuted at the top of several charts.

Tacos and Tequila Festival — June 1

The popular Tacos and Tequila Festival is returning to KCK in 2024, and rapper T-Pain is set to headline. He’ll join R&B singer Ashanti, rappers Chamillionaire and Bubba Sparxxx, and more.

Organizers said they’re coming back bigger for the fourth year of the popular festival, including a new tequila-tasting lounge and new shot bars.

The fourth annual festival will be held at Legends Field, home of the Kansas City Monarchs, on June 1.

Tickets are now available online; you can find tickets here. General admission tickets are $49, and VIP tickets are $129. But prices will go up as the festival approaches.

Noah Kahan — June 5

After a breakout year in 2023, Grammy best new artist nominee Noah Kahan is hitting the road in 2024 for 32 shows across North America.

The singer-songwriter is known for recent hits like “Dial Drunk,” “Stick Season” and “She Calls Me Back.”

His “We’ll All Be Here Forever” tour will stop at Bonner Springs’ Azura Amphitheater on June 5. Find tickets online now.

Tim McGraw — June 8

Country music star Tim McGraw is going on tour in 2024, including a stop in Kansas City.

His Standing Room Only tour will hit more than 30 cities, including a June 8 show at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. Find tickets online here.

McGraw’s tour comes after he released his 17th album, Standing Room Only, back in August.

Chris Stapleton — June 12

Eight-time Grammy Award winner and country music singer Chris Stapleton announced he will make a tour stop in Kansas City in 2024.

Stapleton will head to Kansas City for the second leg of his “All-American Road Show” tour on June 12 at the T-Mobile Center. Tickets are on sale now.

Stapleton will have special guests, Marcus King and Allen Stone.

Breakaway Festival — June 14 and June 15

The Breakaway Music Festival is set to return to the Kansas City area this summer when it takes over Bonner Springs’ Azura Amphitheater from June 14-15.

The lineup hasn’t been announced yet for the two-day, touring EDM festival. We’ll update this story when we know more.

New Kids on the Block — June 25

Boy band New Kids On The Block is returning to Kansas City in 2024. The group will head to Starlight Theatre on June 25 for “The Magic Summer 2024 Tour.”

They will bring along special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The New Kids on the Block 2024 tour is a nostalgic nod to their 1990 stadium tour. Tickets are on sale now.

Country Stampede — June 27-29

Country Stampede is moving to the Kansas City area in 2024.

The Kansas music festival, which started in Manhattan before relocating to Topeka, will now take place at Bonner Springs’ Azura Amphitheater.

A kickoff party is scheduled for June 27 followed by two days of shows on the main stage. Organizers plan to announce performers and ticket sales by the end of December.

Parker McCollum — June 29

Upcoming country singer Parker McCollum is launching a 41-date “Burn It Down Tour” in 2024, and he’ll stop at Starlight Theatre on June 29.

He’ll be joined by special guest Corey Kent at his Kansas City show.

Find tickets here.

Kenny Chesney — July 6

Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney has announced his 2024 tour, and Kansas City earned a spot on his list.

The “Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour” heads to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 6.

Chesney is bringing a group of musical talents along with him. The Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker will be on the Arrowhead stage as well.

Tickets are on sale now.

Niall Horan — July 16

After releasing his third studio album, former One Direction member Niall Horan has announced a 2024 world tour, including a stop in Kansas City.

This is Horan’s first headlining tour since 2018 when he took his solo debut album on the road. The singer said he’ll be performing hits from all three of his solo albums.

Horan will come to Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre on July 16. Tickets are on sale now.

Jason Mraz — July 21

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Jason Mraz announced he will make a tour stop in Kansas City in 2024.

Mraz will head to Starlight Theatre for the second leg of his “The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride” tour on July 21.

Find tickets online here.

Olivia Rodrigo — July 26

“Drivers License” singer Olivia Rodrigo will make a tour stop in Kansas City in 2024. The “GUTS World Tour” heads to the T-Mobile Center on July 26.

This will be Rodrigo’s first time taking the stage in Kansas City and her first arena tour.

The three-time Grammy award-winner announced her “GUTS World Tour” in September in support of her second studio album, GUTS, which released this fall.

Find tickets online here.

Morgan Wallen — Aug. 1 and Aug. 2

Country music star Morgan Wallen is coming to Kansas City for not one but two nights. He’ll take over Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 with his “One Night at a Time” tour.

“It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!” Wallen said in September.

Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith and Ella Langley will open for Wallen.

Tickets are on sale here for the Aug. 1 show and here for the Aug. 2 show.

Cody Jinks — Aug. 3

Along with opening for country star Luke Combs and co-headlining another tour with Turnpike Troubadours, Cody Jinks is launching his own tour in 2024 as well.

The “Change The Game Tour” will stop at Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre on Aug. 3. Find tickets here.

The outlaw country singer is set to release his new album “Change the Game” in March.

Blink-182 — Aug. 9

Rock band Blink-182 will make a tour stop in Kansas City in 2024. Their “ONE MORE TIME…” tour will take over the T-Mobile Center on Aug. 9.

Their tour announcement came just days after the release of the band’s new album, “ONE MORE TIME…” It’s the first time in a decade that the band’s original trio — Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker — have been in the studio together.

Tickets are on sale here.

Hozier — Aug. 9

Singer-songwriter Hozier is extending his “Unreal Unearth” tour, and that includes a stop in the Kansas City area.

After his 2023 shows across 27 cities sold out, the award-winning singer will continue his tour into 2024, adding 37 new shows.

He’s scheduled to visit Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs on Aug. 9. Tickets are on sale online.

Zach Bryan — Aug. 20 and Aug. 21

Less than a year after setting a new attendance record at the T-Mobile Center, country star Zach Bryan is going on tour again — including two shows in Kansas City.

The “From Austin” singer is set to return to T-Mobile Center on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 for his “The Quittin Time Tour.” You can find tickets on sale here.

Green Day — Aug. 20

Pop punk band Green Day will hit the stage Aug. 20 at Bonner Springs’ Azura Amphitheater this summer for their “The Saviors Tour.”

The band recently released a new single, “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” and has a new album coming out on Jan. 19.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster’s website.

O.A.R. — Sept. 5

Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre is bringing rock band O.A.R. in for a September show.

The “Shattered” band announced in November that their upcoming tour will feature opening acts Fitz and the Tantrums and Ripe.

They’ll play at Starlight on Sept. 5, but Fitz and the Tantrums won’t be at the Kansas City concert.

Tickets for the show can be purchased on the band’s website.

Hank Williams Jr. — Sept. 14

Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. is going on tour in 2024, including a stop in Kansas City, to celebrate the 45th anniversary of his hit album “Family Tradition.”

The Country Music Hall of Famer will wrap up his tour at the T-Mobile Center on Sept. 14, one of just 13 tour stops.

He’ll have a slew of different opening acts on the tour. At his Kansas City show, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will open for Williams.

Tickets are on sale now online.

Aerosmith — TBA

Aerosmith has postponed its “Peace Out” farewell tour after doctors discovered Steven Tyler’s vocal cord damage was more severe than originally thought.

In a Facebook post, the band said they were forced to push their shows to “sometime in 2024.”

The band was originally scheduled to come to Kansas City on Nov. 16, 2023, but the rescheduled 2024 date has not been announced yet.

Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled tour dates, the band said. Refunds will be available when the new concert dates are announced.

Boulevardia — TBA

Boulevardia organizers haven’t announced the 2024 dates or lineup yet, but this Kansas City festival usually features dozens of acts — everything from popular bands to local musicians. The event also offers plenty of craft beer, food trucks and community fun.

The festival is typically scheduled for June; we’ll update this story when Boulevardia sets dates.