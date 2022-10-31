SHAWNEE, Kan. — When Halloween ends, don’t toss your pumpkin out with the candy wrappers.

The City of Shawnee is partnering with Food Cycle KC to help residents compost their jack-o-lanterns and other holiday gourds.

From 10a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, residents can drop off their pumpkins, squash, jack-o-lanterns and other gourds at City Hall to be recycled. Residents will pay a $3 fee to cover composting costs. Food Cycle KC will use the pumpkins to create nutrient rich soil.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.