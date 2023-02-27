KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Monday the Doobie Brothers announced plans to add 35 new performances to their 50th Anniversary Tour, including a stop in Kansas City. The four-time Grammy award winning rock group will perform at Starlight Theatre on Wednesday, June 14.

The anniversary tour marks the first time fans can see Tom Johnson, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee back on the road together in nearly 25 years.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven’t gotten to yet on this tour,” guitarist Tom Johnson said in a release.

Fans can purchase tickets online at LiveNation.com starting Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.