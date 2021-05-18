Door-to-door ‘Can-Vaxxing’ underway in Wyandotte County, raising awareness of COVID-19 vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A local mom is leading a group commissioned by Wyandotte County to canvas communities and raise awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The group pounds the pavement every day, “Can-Vaxxing” as they call it.

Tuesday, FOX4 joined Mayra Romero-Ferman and her six-person group, commissioned by the county for six months to reach 15,000 homes and businesses.

Romero-Ferman said people living in this part of Kansas City, Kansas face obstacles to the vaccine. They are factors like not having internet access or transportation.

Plus, there can be a language barrier, so Romero-Ferman, and much of her team, are bilingual.

“We got very lucky that COVID didn’t affect us personally, and so I think that solidified our mission to also get the information out so that other residents, our patrons, don’t get sick,” Romero-Ferman said.

People they spoke with Tuesday say it makes a difference.

“It’s good they’re raising awareness,” Justin Smallwood said. “I was going to look all this up myself because I was looking at where I go to do this, but now that I got it, I can plan around me getting off work and going.”

They cover the 66101, 66102 and 66105 zip codes.

Combined, a little more than one in every five people are vaccinated there, according to data from the Unified Government Public Health Department.

But, the Community Health Council of Wandotte County says we’re trending in the right direction, especially in the Spanish-speaking community.



“We can see a spike on that,” Dr. Manuel Solano said. “We have better numbers now after the canvassing program.”

The group is also reminding people of the county’s mobile vaccine program, in which a person can make an appointment, and a health professional and a dose will come to them.

