Doorbell camera captures firework shot at Blue Springs family’s home as they slept

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Doorbell video captured the moment someone shot a firework from a car at a Blue Springs family’s home as they slept Monday night.

That family is just grateful no one was hurt, and it didn’t spark a fire.

Five-year-old Piper and her dad, Adam Reynolds, had a fun Fourth of July holiday, but they thought the fireworks were over.

“They pulled up just a little bit behind where you’re at now, and kind of slammed on the brakes,” Reynolds said.

In the video, someone in a light-colored car lit the fireworks and dumped them in Reynolds’ yard.

The cars sped off and they exploded. Then, smoke rises into the view of the doorbell camera, making it clear how close the firework landed to their home.

“If something had caught fire then we were all pretty much asleep, so it could’ve been way worse,” Reynolds said.

The police and this neighborhood are looking for the car involved.

One neighbor reached out to FOX4 saying she may have seen it in the area days prior.

Reynolds hopes this was just a prank gone wrong, and they’ll learn their lesson.

“Whether they know who lives here or not, they still should be cautious of what they do,” Reynolds said.