GARDNER, Kan. — Doorbell video proves you should always look up to the sky before walking inside.

This video is from Carrie Robaina’s doorbell camera in Gardner, Kansas.

You can see her husband talking his honey-do list by watering the plants on the couple’s front porch. Look over his shoulder and you’ll see the meteor flying through the sky for a second.

Carrie said she was outside talking to a neighbor and witnessed the meteor. Unfortunately, her husband missed it and had to watch it on video.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.