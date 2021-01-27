DoorDash committing $150,000 to help Kansas City restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — DoorDash has committed $10 million to help restaurants in select cities across the U.S. and Canada, and Kansas City is one of them.

The food delivery service will spread $150,000 in relief grants across Kansas City. The money will go to support small restaurants, like mom-and-pop shops, struggling through the pandemic.

Thirty restaurants will receive a $5,000 COVID-19 relief grant from DoorDash.

“We do feel like $5,000 is something that will make a meaningful difference,” Mariah Ray, public policy & partnerships lead at DoorDash, said.

The company partnered with Mayor Quinton Lucas’ office and the Missouri Restaurant Association.

It’s part of their $200 million, 5-year DoorDash Pledge and $150,000 of that is coming to aid KC eateries.

“Restaurants are able to use these funds to cover operational expenses because we recognize that this is just a really critical time for the restaurant industry,” Ray said. “So, we want to be able to help restaurants in whatever way we can and so we feel that direct funding is a great way to do so.”

Applications are being accepted through Feb. 17.

Eligible restaurants will be located in Kansas City, must have three stores or fewer currently operating; $3 million or less in 2019 annual revenue per store; and employ 50 people or fewer per store.

“It’s important to us that everyone recognizes that our restaurants are pillars in the community,” Ray said. “And it’s important to us that receive these grants have a community connection as well.”

The lucky restaurants will find out if they’ve been chosen March 1, 2021. Then the distribution process begins.

DoorDash said all grants should be in owners’ hands by early May.