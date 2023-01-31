OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A popular doughnut shop in downtown Overland Park has closed its doors following a dispute with the city.

Over the weekend DOP Donuts announced on its Instagram account the seasonal business will permanently close its trailer located at 7512 West 80th St.

DOP Donuts owner Travis Lindemoen confirmed for FOX4 that the business is closed due to the rejection of a special use permit (SUP) from the city.

In 2019, the city approved an SUP to allow the doughnut trailer to sit on a lot located east of the Nexus IT building as long as the trailer was moved on non-business days. As part of the agreement, the trailer was to be moved off-site or parked behind the adjacent building when it wasn’t in use because the trailer was considered a mobile unit.

According to city documents, city staff visited the business multiple times and noted that the trailer was not being moved. Over the summer the city approved a permit to allow DOP Donuts to operate its trailer through Dec. 18. while city staff and DOP searched for a more permanent solution.

Overland Park Communications Manager Meg Ralph sent FOX4 this statement:

“A permanent structure would need to meet building code requirements for a restaurant to operate in a safe and sanitary manner, as well as ADA accessibility and access to public restrooms. Mobile units are considered vehicles and building codes do not apply to them. The owner agreed to the requirements when the City Council approved the special use permit, but City staff observed and the owner admitted that the trailer was not moving on non-business days. Unfortunately, this failure to follow the permit requirements meant that staff could not recommend approval of the special use permit going forward. Doing so would set a bad precedent and would be unfair to other similar businesses that do comply with the mobile unit requirements.”

Lindemoen said he is looking at other options to turn the trailer into a permanent building, but long-term plans are still up in the air.