Double shooting at Kaw Point Park now being investigated as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A double shooting earlier this week at Kaw Point Park has now turned into a homicide investigation after one of the victim’s in the shooting died from his injuries.

KCK police responded to the shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived on scene they found two male victims in their mid to late 20s with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, one with serious injuries and other other with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the victim with life-threatening injuries, identified as 23-year-old Juan Perez, of KCK, died from his injuries on Wednesday.

The other victim, who has not been identified, remains at an area hospital in serious, but stable condition, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is the 53rd homicide in 2020 for KCK.

On Tuesday, Wyandotte Parks and Recreation, the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department and KCK police announced Kaw Point Park will close daily from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. following complaints about illegal sideshows.

Police said the deadly shooting on Sunday did not precipitate the decision but it does reinforce it.