Shooting at south Raytown apartment leaves 2 women hospitalized

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Two women are in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex early this morning, according to the Raytown Police Department.

Police were called to reported shots fired at an apartment in the 9000 block of E. 87th Street at 4:51 a.m., March 25.

When officers arrived, they found a woman outside the apartments. She was injured with what police said “were possibly gunshot wounds.” They went inside the residence and found another woman with gunshot wounds.

Both women were taken to the hospital. Police said their conditions are unknown at this time.

No one has been arrested for the shooting at this time.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

FOX4 will continue to follow this story and report any updates when information is made available.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android