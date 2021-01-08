Man shot during attempted eviction in Blue Springs neighborhood

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — One person was shot and injured as process serving deputies with the Jackson County Court served an eviction notice in a Blue Springs neighborhood.

Police received a report of a shooting Friday, Jan. 8, at about 9:22 a.m. Officers responded to the 400 block of N. Weschester Drive, where they found the victim.

Chief Bob Muenz said two process servers were inside the house when there was some type of argument.

That’s when one of the process servers shot the man they were evicting.

He was shot in the abdomen and is hospitalized.

