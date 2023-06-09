KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead and another is injured after a shooting involving Kansas City police Friday night.

A Kansas City police spokesperson said the police shooting happened near 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. No offers were injured in the shooting.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy Bell said just before 9 p.m. a Kansas City officer put out an assist call. Right after that, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw one officer and five other people near a white van, Bell said.

Three people were shot in total in the incident, but Bell didn’t have information yet about what led to the shooting.

One man was shot and declared deceased at the scene. Medics also took a woman who was shot to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. Another man was shot, but MSHP said his injuries are not serious.

Officials have not released any information on the identities of the two who were killed.

Bell said it’s not clear at this time if all three were shot by Kansas City officers. One weapon that did not belong to a KC officer was recovered at the scene.

Investigators still have to interview the officers involved and review video footage to gather more information on what happened.

Two other people were detailed and are in police custody.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will handle the investigation, which is KCPD’s policy when officers are involved in any shooting.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as we learn more.