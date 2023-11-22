KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a double shooting in Kansas City on Tuesday night.

Police got a report of a shooting at East 70th and South Benton Avenue near 71 Highway and Gregory at around 11:30 Tuesday night.

Officers found a woman outside who had been shot. and she pointed police to a home with bullet holes before an ambulance took her to a hospital.

Inside the home, police found a man who had been shot. He died on the way to the hospital. The police are calling this a homicide investigation, but they believe there is no danger to the public.

If anyone saw or heard anything when this shooting happened, call the tips hotline.