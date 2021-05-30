Double shooting leaves one person dead outside Branson restaurant

BRANSON, Mo. — Police in Branson are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another injured outside a restaurant.

Officers responded to the rear parking lot of a restaurant late Saturday night in the 1800 block of West 76 Country Boulevard on a report of two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

At the scene officers found the victims where one was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital in Springfield. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The identifies of the victims are unknown at this time.

Police said robbery does not appear to be the motive at this time and police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public in the Branson area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 417-334-1085.

