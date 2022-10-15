DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — Law enforcement responded to a crash in Douglas County near the 500 block of E 1100 Road.

One person died in the crash while another was transported to a Kansas City area hospital to be treated for injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a combine. The area is closed and the incident is still being investigated.

FOX4 will keep you further updated as more details come along.

