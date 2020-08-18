Douglas County DA says no charges against officers involved in shooting death of suspect following chase

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that no charges will be filed against officers involved in the shooting death of a Omaha murder suspect following a chase in June.

Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson said after a review of the investigation of the officer-involved shooting of 31-year-old Nicholas Hirsh that took place on June 15, 2020, there is ample evidence to indicate that it was reasonable for law enforcement officers to believe that deadly force was necessary to protect themselves, other officers, and members of the public from death or great bodily harm.

The video evidence, damage to a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle, and eyewitness

testimony demonstrate that Hirsh began shooting first and was aiming at law enforcement

officers, thus giving officers no choice but to fire at him to protect themselves.

Hirsh had been involved in a multi-county chase that ended when highway patrol officers disabled

his vehicle at the intersection of 19th and Massachusetts Streets. At that point, Hirsh exited his vehicle and began firing a handgun at troopers.

Highway patrol officers and a University of Kansas Public Safety Officer returned fire, killing Hirsh.

Hirsh had been wanted on a murder warrant from Nebraska.

Kansas Statutes Annotated 21-5227(a) authorizes a law enforcement officer to use force likely to cause death or great bodily harm when that officer reasonably believes such force is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to that officer or to another person.

Branson said based on the totality of the facts developed in this investigation, the shots fired by the officers were not criminal conduct under Kansas law. Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed against the officers in the shooting of Hirsh.