LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglas County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three vehicles and a residence were struck by gunfire north of Lawrence.

Deputies responded to the incident just after 3 a.m. Sunday at the Tee Pee Junction off U.S. Highway 40.

Witnesses at the scene say the shots from the parking lot appeared to be fired after two separate groups were ejected from a party on the property.

The sheriff’s office said deputies have recovered evidence from the scene, including finding damage to the three vehicles and a residence on the property.

The crowd had largely disbursed when deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call (785) 843-8477.