WELLSVILLE, Kan. — Douglas County officials are searching for a missing Wellsville man.

Ryan Samsel was last seen Sunday night, his family said, when he walked away from their home in the 2200 block of N. 100 Road.

The 37-year-old is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 185 pounds with short hair and a beard.

Anyone with information about Samsel’s location is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007 or call non-emergency Dispatch at 785-843-0250.