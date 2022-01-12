Douglas County extends mask mandate into February

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Douglas County is extending its emergency public health order, requiring face masks indoors.

Commissioners voted Wednesday night that the emergency public health order, which went into effect on Jan. 7, will be extended until Feb. 9, 2022.

The county let its previous mask order expire on Dec. 22 but urged residents to continue taking precautions over the holidays.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health reports 916 new COVID cases since Monday.

Lawrence Memorial Hospital CEO Russ Johnson said they expect patient numbers to increase to levels Douglas County hasn’t seen since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

It all comes while staffing has been a struggle for Lawrence Memorial and hospitals across the country.

Douglas County’s mask order applies to everyone age 2 and older in public spaces.

All businesses or organizations in Douglas County must require employees, customers, visitors, members or members of the public to wear a mask or face covering when working in any public space, working where food is prepared or packaged, or in any enclosed area where people are present and unable to maintain a six-foot distance.