LAWRENCE, Kan. — Douglas County has but a Red Flag Warning in place to prohibit burns due to windy conditions.

From 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Douglas County Emergency Management, along with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, ask people to check recently completed burns to make sure they are fully extinguished.

The combination of dry air, wind gusts and cured oil can lead to extreme fire behavior and rapid fire spread, emergency management said.

The National Weather Service warns residents in parts of northeast Kansas to avoid outdoor burning, secure trailer chains, properly dispose of cigarette butts, avoid sparking equipment, and avoid parking on dry grass.

“Both a Red Flag Warning and a Wind Advisory will be in effect for these areas this afternoon,” the National Weather Services tweeted.

