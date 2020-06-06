Douglas County man who attended Lawrence protest tests positive for COVID-19, health officials say

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Douglas County resident who attended a protest last weekend in Lawrence has since tested positive for COVID-19, health officials say.

The Lawrence-Douglas Public Health Department said the man attended Sunday’s protest in downtown Lawrence. The man said he was not wearing a mask while attending the protest.

Health officials learned of his positive test results Friday after he was tested Thursday.

The health department is now asking anyone who attended the recent protest to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and isolate if they get sick, along with calling a health care provider.

If you don’t have a primary health care provider, you can call the Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health coronavirus hotline at 785-856-4343.

Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

The health department urges anyone who goes into public spaces right now to follow social distancing and wear a face mask.