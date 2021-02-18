Douglas County relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in new health order

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Douglas County is ready to issue a new health order allowing for larger gatherings and extended hours.

This is big news for bars and restaurants. The health order could give a boost to life on Mass Street and in other towns around the county.

Local health officials say there are still some hurdles to overcome, but the area is on the right path. Data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows Douglas County has a case rate of about 6.6%. That’s one of the lowest counties in the state, and it sits well below the Kansas average of 9.9%

The new county health order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19. At that time, bars, restaurants and other venues will be allowed to serve more people with extended hours.

Bars and restaurants will now be required to close their doors at midnight. But they will be allowed to serve carryout, curbside and drive through orders after midnight.

The indoor capacity limit of 100 people is also going away. Instead, a venue is allowed up to 50 percent of its lowest occupancy load. That means if the seating capacity is 250 people, up to 125 people could be seated and served during business hours.

For non-bar and restaurants, indoor gatherings are increasing from 10 to 25 people. Outdoor events will be capped off at 200 people with social distancing.

Masks will still required in many public and indoor spaces.