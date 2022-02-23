LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is once again asking the public for help to locate a suspect who led deputies on a high-speed chase through Lawrence back in December.

The sheriff’s office said 48-year-old Tyrone “Ty” Leroy Alexander, of Baldwin City, ran from deputies on Dec. 29, 2021, which turned into a high-speed chase through eastern Lawrence on 23rd Street into west Lawrence.

He is wanted on new charges related to the incident including felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement, aggravated assault and felony interference with law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office says do not attempt to apprehend Alexander but to contact law enforcement instead.

Anyone with information about Alexander’s whereabouts can contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477), where callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

