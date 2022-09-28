PLEASANT GROVE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff is looking for the owner of a runaway miniature horse seen south of Lawrence.

Sheriff Jay Armbrister saw the mini-horse near Pleasant Grove as it made its way onto U.S. 59 Highway.

The black and white horse is a bit stubborn, [Armbrister] said, and we need your help locating the owners to come get it safely. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

If anyone knows who the black and white mini-horse belongs to, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office.

