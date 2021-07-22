Douglas County tops Kansas in vaccinations, makes push for 70% in 70 days

LAWRENCE, Kan. – While Missouri and Kansas trail the national average in vaccines, Douglas County is actually well ahead.

The top county in Kansas for vaccinations is about a month into a push to get 70 percent of people vaccinated in 70 days by August 31. A KDHE mobile clinic in a Starbuck’s parking lot helped the county get 34 vaccines closer to that goal Thursday.

“We look to see where folks are and what times might work for them we’ve had individuals that got vaccinated today they’ve said they wanted to get a vaccine but just didn’t find the time because of work,” Ruaa Hassaballa Muhammad with Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health said.

About 10 people per day are coming down with COVID-19 in Douglas County right now. Per 100,000 people, that is less than half as many in Jackson County, Missouri and Douglas County leaders hope to keep it that way.

“As we’re seeing the Delta variant nationally and locally with cases going up, there’s definitely a concern we’re keeping our community safe,” Hassaballa Muhammad said.

61 percent of people in Lawrence and the surrounding county have received their first dose.

The CDC says the Delta is more contagious and has impacted young people in ways previous variants have not. Many of those getting vaccinated Thursday were children age 12 to 17, hoping to avoid having to wear masks in school. And if their parents aren’t vaccinated they usually get the shot as well.

“We knew it was going to be an ongoing problem so we felt like we need to do our part with it,” Andy Yoder said.

Derick Doll was hesitant to get the vaccine, hoping the pandemic would end first. But he said ultimately he had to think about protecting others and his desires to keep businesses open and life as normal as possible.

“They’re going to have to make the decision to get vaccinated like I did, but people aren’t dying from the vaccine they are dying from the coronavirus,” he said.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says 70% of new cases reported in July are people who were eligible for the vaccine but hadn’t received it. And to date no one who in the county who received the vaccine has been hospitalized with COVID-19.