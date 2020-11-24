Dow Jones climbs above 30,000 points for first time on vaccine hopes, Biden transition

FILE – A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. One of Wall Street’s big fears coming into this month was a contested U.S. presidential election. President Donald Trump is refusing to concede even though Democrat Joe Biden secured enough electoral votes to win the presidency. Yet the S&P 500 has climbed this month back to the edge of its record high. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average has traded above 30,000 points for the first time, a major milestone marked by buyers optimistic for the future.

Investors were encouraged on Tuesday, Nov. 24, by the latest progress on developing coronavirus vaccines and news that the transition of power in the U.S. to President-elect Joe Biden will finally begin.

Traders were also encouraged by news that Biden had selected Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. Widely admired in the financial world, Yellen would be the first woman to lead the department in a line stretching back to Alexander Hamilton in 1789, taking on a pivotal role to help shape policies at a perilous time.

Stocks have been pushing higher this month, driving the S&P 500 up by more than 10%, as investors have grown more hopeful that the development of coronavirus vaccines and treatments will help pave the way for the economy recover next year.

The latest vaccine developments are also tempering lingering concerns over rising virus cases in the U.S., as well as in Asia and other parts of the world, and new government restrictions on businesses aimed at limiting the spread.

On Monday, drugmaker AstraZeneca reported surprisingly good results from ongoing vaccine studies. It said its potential vaccine, which is being developed with Oxford University, was up to 90% effective. Unlike rival candidates, AstraZeneca’s doesn’t have to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, making it easier to distribute.

Last week, Pfizer and Moderna both reported study results showing their vaccines were almost 95% effective. And, over the weekend, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals received U.S. government approval for emergency use of its COVID-19 treatment. The drug, which Trump received when he was sickened last month, is meant to try to prevent hospitalization and worsening disease from developing in patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms.

Trading is expected to be light on Wall Street this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, when U.S. stock markets will be closed. They will reopen on Friday for a half-day session.

The Dow rose more than 400 points, or 1.4%, to trade just over 30,000 late Tuesday morning. The S&P 500 index, which has a far greater impact on 401(k) accounts than the Dow, rose 1.3%.

European and Asian shares are also mostly higher today, since the wave investors are riding news with global significance.