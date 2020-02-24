Dow plunges nearly 1,000 points as coronavirus cases surge in South Korea and Italy

NEW YORK — Global stocks nosedived on Monday as the spread of coronavirus accelerated outside China, with more than 200 cases reported in Italy and over 830 in South Korea.

Happening now: Investors are becoming more aware of the risks to corporate profits and economic growth posed by the coronavirus. US stocks, which touched record highs even as the outbreak took hold, are headed for a brutal open.

Dow futures are down more than 900 points, or 3%. Nasdaq futures dropped 3.2%.

“The accumulation of reported cases and fatalities in China continue to [grow] at a slower pace but it’s the spread elsewhere that’s becoming a major worry,” Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid told clients on Monday.

Global concerns: South Korea’s Kospi index closed down nearly 3.9% on Monday as coronavirus cases in the country surged. It was the index’s worst day since October 2018.

Italy’s main market index is off 5.2%, while the broader STOXX Europe 600 index has shed 3.4%.

The coronavirus has dealt a severe blow to China’s economy, the second largest in the world. Economists at UBS predict that the country’s GDP will grow between 4% to 5% this quarter.

Now health fears could jam other parts of the world economy, too. Authorities in Italy have announced sweeping closures in the country’s north as they scramble to contain the outbreak. Officials are still searching for patient zero there.

Market view: Brent crude futures, the global benchmark for oil prices, are 4.1% lower due to worries about lower demand. Meanwhile, safe haven assets are shining. Gold prices rose 2.4% Monday to more than $1,680 per ounce — their highest level in more than seven years.