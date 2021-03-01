Downtown Kansas City resident reacts to nearby homicide during violent day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A downtown resident is thinking twice about how and where he travels after a shooting in the Financial District left a person dead and another injured.

The killing was just one of three homicides happened in Kansas City on Sunday morning, Feb. 28. That put the city at 23 homicides so far this year.

It’s the same number of homicides KC had this time last year.

“Definitely concerning to hear that its much closer to home this time,” Andrew Stewart, Kansas City Resident said.



Sunday, the violence hit too close to home for Stewart, who lives in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

“I don’t think that I will feel quite as comfortable walking home late at night, especially knowing that its an area I’m at pretty frequently,” Stewart said.



The homicide happened by his home on E. 12th Street and Grand Boulevard near the northern border of the Power and Light District. KCPD said a man was found around 4 a.m. shot and killed in a car. Another victim was sitting outside the car, injured.

That was one out three homicides in KC that day.



Officers said a man was found dead around 10am inside an apartment off Armour and Gillham.



Around 5 a.m., officers were called to an apartment at 115 Northwest Harlem Road where someone was stabbed and died later at the hospital.

“Let’s stop allowing these acts of killing our loved ones and our community,” Rosilyn Temple, Founder of Mother’s in Charge, said.



Temple said she wasn’t surprised to hear the news. She said the consistent number of homicides is a community problem that needs to be fixed



“Until the community steps up and does something nothing’s going to change,” Temple said.