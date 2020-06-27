Downtown Lee’s Summit unveils new sculpture walk

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit has a fun outdoor event that you can enjoy while social distancing.

The Downtown Sculpture Walk is now on display for guests to enjoy.

The walk features sculptures from all across the United States, according to Lee’s Summit Cultural Arts Manager Glenda Masters.

“As part of the sculpture walk, we have six sculptures. We have the popsicles here that came all the way from Key West, Florida. We have a 10-foot velociraptor made out of steel that came from Fulton, Missouri, and we have kinetic sculptures that you can actually walk up to and you can spin them around so we have a nice variety of different types of sculptures that we really invite the community to interact with,” she said.

The sculptures will be on display through March 2021.

They are all on loan to the city, but are available for purchase. You can learn more on the city’s website here.