Downtown Midland apartments to offer affordable housing in exchange for incentives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Within a few months, Cordish will begin a $25 million conversion of the historic former Midland office building into The Midland Lofts.

The construction project at 1221 Baltimore Ave. next to Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland is linked to the new Three Light luxury tower, which is going up at about the same time. The two projects are linked through 2018 incentive terms between the city and The Cordish Companies.

Cordish committed to build affordable units in the Midland building in exchange for a $17.5 million subsidy for Three Light’s parking garage and a 25-year property tax abatement.

The conversion of the Midland office building will bring online 139 affordably priced apartments.

Built in 1927, the Midland building has sat vacant for 20 years.