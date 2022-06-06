OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park City Council on Monday night will consider allowing alcohol at downtown events.

The Downtown Overland Park Partnership wants to serve drinks outdoors during its upcoming events. The Downtown Overland Park Art Fair is scheduled June 24-25.

If approved, visitors would have the option to drink beer or wine while walking through the fair. Cocktails also will be available, similar to what the city allowed during downtown’s fall festival last year.

Money raised from the alcohol sales would go toward programming at other events in downtown Overland Park and making the downtown area more attractive for visitors with flower pots and banners.

“That’s been a big request of ours, for our organization, especially with so many wonderful events that happen in Kansas City,” said Angie Mutti, executive director of the Downtown Overland Park Partnership.

“We definitely want people to think of Overland Park and come to our events. With the success of the fall festival in 2021, we are continuing to add that option.”

Overland Park already has approved a similar common consumption area for Prairiefire on 135th Street, which allows public drinking at that development’s Juneteenth celebration, Thursday night concert series and Oktoberfest.

The downtown proposal still must be approved by the full city council, which meets at 7:30 p.m.

