Dozens gather at candlelight vigil for Research nurse who family says died from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dozens gathered for a vigil Thursday evening for a Research Medical Center nurse who family and colleagues believe died from COVID-19.

Celia Yap Banago was a registered nurse at Research for nearly 40 years. She died Tuesday night.

“As a nurse, I know she was a hero to others,” said her oldest son, Jhulan Banago.

Thursday evening, Banago’s family, friends and colleagues gathered to pay their respects. They stood with candles lit in front of the hospital as those who knew her spoke.

“She did not have to die,” said a nurse who worked closely with Banago.

Banago was on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. The union, National Nurses United, said she contracted the virus while caring for an infected patient in the hospital.

Jhulan Banago spoke on behalf of his family to the crowd of 100 or so mourners. He remembered his mom as a selfless and compassionate person who loved her job.

“They say a person passes away twice. Once when he or she is laid to rest and the second time is when the last living person says her name or his name. I encouraged you all to keep her memory going,” he said.

The nurses union said Banago had raised concerns over the lack of personal protective equipment. Three weeks ago, union representatives held a protest calling on the company that owns Research, HCA Midwest Health, to provide more PPE for nurses so they can safely fight the virus.

They said Banago’s death won’t be in vain.

A spokesperson for HCA Midwest said the hospital is heartbroken by the loss. They said the hospital does not have a PPE shortage, that they have followed CDC guidelines and that the official cause of death has not been determined.

Banago leaves behind a husband and two sons.

Celia Yap Banago