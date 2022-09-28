RAYTOWN, Mo. — Dozens of drivers woke up to a surprise at the Flats at Wildwood Apartments in Raytown, Missouri.

Overnight someone broke into cars, busting windows and left behind a mess.

“What did you do it for?” resident Sheila Lee said. “That’s just crazy.”

Along with questions are pieces of glass spread across the parking lot of the complex.

Lee she woke up and her car was okay, but her neighbors and many others weren’t

“Her window had gotten broken into and we was like wow and then found out this is not the only one,” Lee said.

“My window was literally ripped out of its thing that lets it roll up and it’s just laying over there in the grass next to a screw driver they must’ve used,” resident Blake Albert said.

Albert said he and his boyfriend’s cars were broken into and said some others were stolen.

“Two of his windows were broken,” Albert said. “On his passenger side some people were saying they were using spark plugs stuff but anyways they were hitting his window and you can see how bad they cracked it because it’s a little bit of blood on it.”

Now that drivers are left picking up pieces, they’d like to know the person or people responsible.

FOX4 reached out to the Raytown police chief and apartment complex and is waiting to hear back from them.

