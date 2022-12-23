PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports 30 dogs have been removed from a rural Pleasant Hill property that has been a major concern in recent months due to possible neglect and endangerment of the animals.

Animal advocates have called it a dog hoarding situation and it has even caught the attention of PETA.

The sheriff’s office said a search warrant was executed Thursday afternoon for the property on Roush Road. A Cass County judge had issued the search warrant for the property.

A Wind Chill Warning was also in effect at the time with wind chills as low as 35 degrees below.

With the help from Harrisonville and Raymore Animal Control, all 30 dogs were all collected, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said all animals were seen by veterinarians, who were on scene during the operation, prior to being taken to a local shelter for safekeeping.

In recent months, animal advocates have said the dogs have been chained to cars at the property with no water or electricity. They have also been worried about people using a nearby trail where there have been 11 dog bites in the past five years.

Last month, Cass County commissioners went after the property owner for operating an illegal salvage yard. According to a cease and desist order posted at the property in November, the owner faced similar charges 18 years ago.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.