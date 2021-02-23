Dozens of Kansas City pharmacies are offering COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s what you need to know to make an appointment

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People wanting to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are grabbing appointments as soon as vaccinators release information about them.

Federal programs mean there are even more pharmacies that are receiving allotments of the vaccines.

Every person must have an appointment to get a vaccine. Walk-ins are not accepted at any location at this time.

Here’s what Kansas City area residents need to know about scheduling a vaccination at a retail pharmacy across the metro.

CVS/TARGET

CVS Health, which also operates pharmacies inside Target stores, says it is offering the free COVID-19 vaccine in select stores. However, according to it’s website, none of those locations are in Kansas or Missouri at this time.

When the vaccines are offered at a location near you, CVS says you will be notified through the store’s app, and will be able to schedule an appointment through that app as well.

HEALTH MART PHARMACIES

Health Mart Pharmacies signed signed a federal agreement with the CDC to allow eligible pharmacies to administer the COVID-19 vaccines.

These pharmacies are independently-owned pharmacies that are part of the Health Mart network, and do not carry the Health Mart name. There are multiple locations in Kansas and Missouri.

You will need to create an account to find a location and schedule an appointment online.

HY-VEE

Hy-Vee is now offering COVID-19 vaccines at metro locations. You can find appointments online through Hy-Vee Pharmacy.

Each person is asked to complete a COVID-19 Vaccine Consent Form. You will also need to be able to upload your insurance card and Medicare card, if applicable.

There is also an option to sign up for updates, if you’re interested in receiving that information.

Hy-Vee asks you to be patient, vaccine remains limited and appointments are filled quickly.

BALLS FOOD PHARMACIES

This covers several store chains across Kansas City. At this time, vaccines are only given at locations on the Kansas side of the metro. Owners also say they are only able to vaccinate individuals who are 65 years and older. If you meet other state criteria, you’re asked to visit your local health department or health system to make an appointment.

The three store chains owned by Ball Foods in Kansas are Hen House, Balls Price Chopper and Sun Fresh.

As of February 22, Balls Foods says it has not received any vaccine allocation for the week. The company doesn’t know yet when it will arrive.

Balls Foods says it will post an update and appointments online once it learns more and can begin scheduling people.

KROGER

Kroger owns several Dillions stores on the Kansas side of the metro.

Right now the company says it has limited quantities of COVID-19 vaccine available.

Kroger set up a website to help you find an appointment near you, if there is one available.

PRICE CHOPPER

Certain Price Chopper locations in the metro are approved to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Please keep in mind, they are only the locations owned by Balls Foods.

Balls Foods says it will post an update and appointments online once it can begin scheduling people.

SAM’S CLUB

Sam’s Club locations are approved to give COVID-10 vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

You do not need to be a member of Sam’s Club to get a vaccine at one of its pharmacies. Scheduling is available through Sam’s Club website when appointments are available.

At this time, there are only two Sam’s Club locations in the Kansas City area that are providing COVID-19 vaccines. Both locations are located in Missouri. They are:

Independence, Mo. 4100 S Bolger Rd.

St. Joseph, Mo. 5201 N Belt Hwy



WALGREENS

Walgreens is expanding it’s vaccinations in stores across the country.

Vaccine inventory is still limited and available to eligible individuals by appointment only at select Walgreens stores. Appointments can be made through Walgreens updated appointment scheduler at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine when vaccine becomes available.

You can also sign into your Walgreens.com pharmacy account to complete eligibility screening.

WALMART

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care.

There are multiple Walmart locations in both Kansas and Missouri currently scheduling appointments.

At this point, appointments must be scheduled online.